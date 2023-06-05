Fishermen rescued hours after capsizing in Saginaw Bay

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two fishermen from Macomb County's Clinton Township survived an hours-long ordeal in Saginaw Bay after their boat capsized in Wild Fowl Bay offshore from Huron County.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the anglers were bowfishing slightly south of North Island on Saturday. They didn't realize that an east-northeast wind picked up and built heavy waves on Saginaw Bay.
On their way back to shore, the bilge pump on their 16-foot boat failed and it took on water before capsizing. Both fishermen were thrown into Saginaw Bay and awaited rescue.
The fishermen were unable to establish a cell phone signal to contact anyone on shore for more than two hours. They eventually got a call through to Huron County Central Dispatch, which sent a sheriff's office patrol boat around 3:30 p.m.
The 28-foot patrol boat based on Caseville pushed through rough water to reach the men, who were clinging to the side of their overturned boat. Both men were wearing life jackets.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office brought both fishermen aboard the patrol boat about an hour after the 911 call went through. Both men refused medical attention when they arrived on shore.
A salvage crew returned to the scene on Sunday and retrieved the capsized fishing boat.