Five candidates file for open Flint City Council seat

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council has until the end of the month to appoint a new councilperson for the Seventh Ward.
Five people have applied to fill the spot made vacant when Allie Herkenroder stepped down at the start of this month.
Those candidates are:
- Mercedes Kinnee.
- Ira Gilbert.
- Doug Matthews.
- Candice Mushatt.
- Shannon A. Searcy.
Under the Flint City Charter, council members have 30 days from the time the position opens to appoint someone new. That councilperson will serve until a special election can be held.