Five candidates file for open Flint City Council seat

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council has until the end of the month to appoint a new councilperson for the Seventh Ward.

Five people have applied to fill the spot made vacant when Allie Herkenroder stepped down at the start of this month.

Those candidates are:

Mercedes Kinnee.

Ira Gilbert.

Doug Matthews.

Candice Mushatt.

Shannon A. Searcy.

Under the Flint City Charter, council members have 30 days from the time the position opens to appoint someone new. That councilperson will serve until a special election can be held.