Five family members dead, 1 child escapes early morning house fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five members of a Flint family died after their house caught fire in Flint early Monday.

Investigators say the fire claimed the lives of two parents and three children. A fourth child escaped the fire by climbing out of a window and was rushed to an area hospital, where their condition was not known Monday afternoon.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said the fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue between Dupont Street and Martin Luther King Avenue on the city's west side.

Barton said his crews encountered heavy fire on the main floor of the residence when they arrived. Heavy smoke filled the second floor.

He could not confirm whether there were working smoke detectors in the home when the fire broke out.

Members of the extended family passed through the crowd all morning, hoping to learn whatever they could.

Several shared that isn't the first tragedy to strike their family in recent years.

"When she showed up, it would be a show. We'll miss her. Because we love her," said a cousin who preferred not to give her name.

She said the mother and her family were the life of any party.

"It's like an energy you'd never seen before. That's why it's so sad to see the sunshine just... fade away. Fade away, yes," she said.

The cousin added she's still reeling from the loss.

"It's something you don't expect. Especially when you talk to someone or see their children the day before. This is not something you expect to happen because I talked to these people every day," said the cousin.

Curtis Crawford said the father was one of his best friends for 30 years. Crawford describes him as a man who would give you the shirt off his back.

"He was a loving, outgoing protector. He was a security guard at most of the bars in Flint. Real cool guy. Loved his kids. Loved hanging out with them. Loved doing for them every kind of thing he could," he said.

Their cousin said this is only the latest in a series of losses for her extended family.

"Our family is already small.We lost a grandmother in 2019, then two months later, we lost a cousin in 2019. Then we lost another cousin a year later. Now we've lost four {sic} people," she said.

Investigators from the Flint Fire Department, Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police remained on the scene into Monday afternoon searching for a cause of the fire.

This is the second deadly fire in Flint over the past nine days. Two young boys died in the upstairs bedroom of a home in the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue on May 28, when their house caught fire in the morning.

The boys were identified as 9-year-old Lamar and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell.

Investigators continued looking into how that fire started over the weekend, when the boys' family and friends held a vigil and released balloons in their memory.