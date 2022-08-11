Five Mid-Michigan beaches closed due to contamination

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Nearly two dozen beaches are closed due to contamination across Michigan, including eight swimming areas around Mid-Michigan.
Three beaches in Huron County reopened Thursday: Bird Creek County Park in Port Austin, Jenks Roadside Park south of Port Austin and Wagener County Park south of Harbor Beach.
All three closed Wednesday due to high bacteria levels and reopened after follow-up testing on Thursday showed acceptable levels of bacteria in the water.
Four beaches in Arenac County remained closed Thursday: Singing Bridge Beach has been closed since July 12 due to persistently high bacteria levels. Cemetery Beach east of AuGres, Twining Road Beach northeast of AuGres and Whites Beach east of Standish all were closed for the same reason.
The beach on Big Seven Lake at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly also was closed Thursday. The swimming area was closed on Tuesday and also closed for three days last week due to high bacteria levels.
Click here for a full list of beaches closed in Michigan.