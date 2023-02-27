Five years since Grand Blanc girl lost her life in tragic accident

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Five years have passed since a Grand Blanc girl tragically lost her life.
10-year-old London Eisenbeis died after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest in 2018. Her mother has kept her memory alive through the London Strong Foundation.
Tina Eisenbeis, London’s mother, said that nobody wants their child to be forgotten and that memory of them helps.
“When a parent loses their child, nobody wants people to forget their child,” said Tina. “To know your child’s memory is living on and doing well… brings a little bit of light to my heart.”
The London Strong Foundation raises awareness towards CPR and AEDs and how they can save lives. The foundation has donated over 20 AEDs so far.
Local businesses donated to the foundation on Monday. Bubble Bee Tea donated all proceeds from two specialty drinks, and Panera Bread in Grand Blanc donated a portion of its sales to the London Strong Foundation.