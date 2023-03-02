Flags lowered in Michigan to honor fallen Flint firefighter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags should fly at half-staff across Michigan on Friday to honor Flint firefighter Ricky Hill Jr., who died in the line of duty last Saturday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, when Hill's funeral services will take place in the Flint area.

"My heart breaks for the Flint community and the family of Ricky Hill Jr.," Whitmer said. "He was an example of the selflessness and dedication firefighters across Michigan demonstrate each and every day."

Hill died after suffering an apparent heart attack at the scene of a trailer fire in the Elms Mobile Home Park at 2801 S. Dort Highway just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 25. An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hill served nearly 16 years on the Flint Fire Department, most recently as an apparatus operator at Station 8 on Atherton Road. He leaves behind a wife, two children and man other relatives.

Funeral services for Hill will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Church of the Nazarene on Bristol Road in Flint Township. A funeral procession afterward will pass by Hill's fire station on Atherton Road.

He will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Grand Blanc Township.

Flags should be hoisted to their peak for an instant and lowered to the half-staff position. The process should be reversed in the evening before flags are lowered for the day.

Flags should return to full-staff on Sunday, as Whitmer expects another honor on Saturday.