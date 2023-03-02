 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snowfall rates will be very heavy at
times, up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, and can lead to rapid snow
accumulations. These heavy snowfall rates will be most likely
Friday evening into Friday night and may impact the rush hour
commute. Winds gusting to 35 mph will result rapid reductions to
visibilities with snowfall.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Flags lowered in Michigan to honor fallen Flint firefighter

  • Updated
  • 0
Flags at half-staff

Gov. Whitmer has requested that flags be flown at half-staff.

Visitation for Ricky Hill will begin tomorrow at the Swartz Funeral Home on Hill Road.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags should fly at half-staff across Michigan on Friday to honor Flint firefighter Ricky Hill Jr., who died in the line of duty last Saturday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, when Hill's funeral services will take place in the Flint area. 

"My heart breaks for the Flint community and the family of Ricky Hill Jr.," Whitmer said. "He was an example of the selflessness and dedication firefighters across Michigan demonstrate each and every day."

Hill died after suffering an apparent heart attack at the scene of a trailer fire in the Elms Mobile Home Park at 2801 S. Dort Highway just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 25. An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hill served nearly 16 years on the Flint Fire Department, most recently as an apparatus operator at Station 8 on Atherton Road. He leaves behind a wife, two children and man other relatives.

Funeral services for Hill will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Church of the Nazarene on Bristol Road in Flint Township. A funeral procession afterward will pass by Hill's fire station on Atherton Road.

He will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Grand Blanc Township. 

Flags should be hoisted to their peak for an instant and lowered to the half-staff position. The process should be reversed in the evening before flags are lowered for the day.

Flags should return to full-staff on Sunday, as Whitmer expects another honor on Saturday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you