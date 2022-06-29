Fli River Anglers host annual kids fishing event at Mott Lake

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The weather was absolutely perfect Tuesday to get outdoors, especially near the water.
A group of Flint-area kids got the chance to do just that -- and also learn and have a little fun at the same time.
The Fli River Anglers held their second annual Kids on the Fly event with a group of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint.
The kids were at Mott Lake on Tuesday afternoon, where they learned about Fly Fishing and even got to take home their own personal fly fishing rod and reel.
Usually, the event is held along the banks of the Flint River. But because of the recent oil spill, it was moved upstream to Mott Lake. Because of that incident the kids got a real life lesson on the importance of clean water awareness.
The kids wrapped up the day with an ice cream party. Click here for more information about the event and how to support the organization.