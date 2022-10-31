Flint and Genesee County anticipate smooth election without long-time clerks in place

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Election Day is a week from Tuesday, but Genesee County and Flint are both without their long-time clerks.
Flint Clerk Inez Brown retired at the end of September and Genesee County Clerk John Gleason will step down Nov. 2 after pleading guilty to performing a wedding without a license.
Leslie Raleigh has taken over Gleason's elections duties. She is the chief deputy clerk of Genesee County and anticipates a smooth November election.
"Everything is in order. Everybody's got their ballots. AB's are out and machines are good and we are ready to go," said Raleigh.
Unexpected and surprising is how the interim Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue describes how she felt when she learned that retired clerk Inez Brown was leaving her job less than two months before the election.
Brown had served as the city's clerk for more than 25 years before her September retirement.
"I'm not really too concerned," Donahue said about managing her first election without Brown's guidance.
Donahue has been with the city since 1999 and in the clerk's office since 2006. She said everything that's needed to ensure a smooth election is still in place in Flint.
"I feel like the staff is still there. The staff is what keeps the elections going. Not to say that the clerk -- the clerk oversees everything -- but I think because we still have our staff in place and they are professional and knowledgeable," Donahue said.
At the county, Raleigh has served as the chief deputy clerk for more than a decade. When asked about the upcoming election she simply said, "We're ready."
Raleigh took over after Gleason stepped down from his election duties following his arrest in April. He recently pleaded guilty to violating the marriage act and agreed to resign.
Raleigh said the only thing left to do before voters cast their in person ballots on Nov. 8 is the public accuracy testing on the ballot machines, which are scheduled a week before the election.
"It's where all of the local clerks will have test ballots and they feed them into the machines to make sure that they are running correctly," Raleigh said.
There is still some mistrust of the ballot machines and Raleigh said her office has gotten requests from people and organizations to do all hand counting of the ballots. Raleigh said she has no authority to honor those requests.
"What we do is follow the law. And the bureau of elections has told us that we use electronic equipment and we do," she said.
Both Donahue and Raleigh say they anticipate a smooth election without any help from the state. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.