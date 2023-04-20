Flint and Genesee Group awarded $150K to support child care research

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint and Genesee Group has received $205,000 from multiple organizations in support of child care research, small business services and teen employment efforts in Genesee County.
More than half of those funds will target child care research efforts.
Access to affordable child care is an ongoing challenge for many families across the state. For Eva Lakes, a mother of an 11-month-year-old, she discovered working at a local daycare would discount her child care bill.
"I might as well work at a daycare because if I work at a daycare he might be able to come with me. and it will be like not as expensive," said Lakes.
Although she gets the discount, she understands what many parents are still facing, financially.
"That's like rent, like a whole house, apartment, so yeah that's too much."
But now a $150,000 grant recently awarded to the Flint and Genesee Group can identify the root causes of child care challenges like affordability.
This funding comes from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Early Childhood Investment Corporation's Child Care Innovation Fund, which targets expanding child care options and lowering costs for families.
The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance will be one of the leading partners of the research.
"We will bring together key stakeholders, parents/families and child care providers to identify challenges our four-county region faces in the childcare space, whether that's staff availability, cost to families, or something else entirely," said Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Flint & Genesee Group Alliance.
Lakes is relieved to hear what this may provide for her and many families across the state.
"The cost of living is going up, so it only makes sense for childcare to be less expensive or no expense at all," she said.
The alliance says this coalition is still in the early stages of this project and is seeking a consultant to help facilitate the work.
For more information on the grant, visit here.