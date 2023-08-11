Flint-area activists unhappy with agreement for Ajax asphalt plant

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Environmental groups in Flint are upset and saying they didn't get what's needed from an agreement with the state regarding the Ajax asphalt plant in Genesee Township.

This all dates back to 2022 when activists filed a Title VI civil rights complaint with the EPA over the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's permit approval of the Ajax asphalt plant.





Instead of an EPA investigation, Michigan environmental regulators and activists opted for months of informal discussions, which resulted in the resolution agreement.

It focuses on health around the Ajax plant, community participation and information accessibility. While activists like Ted Zahrfeld appreciate the sentiment, they feel it's not enough.

"The Purple Air quality monitor is a step in the right direction, but it only measures one contaminant. And there's more than one contaminant being put out by the Ajax plant."

According to the agreement, the monitor is only for data collection and can't be used to tell if someone broke the law.

Past that, regulators will work to improve its local presence through attendance at meetings of new community groups and improved publicity for things like comment sessions. That's something activist Mona Munroe-Younis appreciates.

"There's always a need for more education to make sure that residents can always have the knowledge that they need to participate," said Munroe-Younis.

Her group, Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint, will be part of a program to analyze local health and the environment if EGLE can secure the funding.

However, she feels there are too many caveats in the agreement for it to make a meaningful change.

"A generic, like 'oh yeah, we'll consider it.' But how would they actually, functionally do that is what we were trying to get to [in discussions]," she said.

EGLE said in a statement on Thursday that "we realize the agreement does not address all the issues raised by the local residents during our discussions. We remain committed to continuing to work with the community to address ongoing concerns."