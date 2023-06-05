Flint-area medical community mourns the loss of Dr. Venkat Rao

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The community is mourning a well-known sleep doctor who served countless patients for three decades in Genesee County.

Dr. Venkat Rao was walking in his Grand Blanc neighborhood Thursday, when police say he was struck by a car. The driver allegedly left the scene and Rao died two days later on Saturday.

Rao was a true leader, according to Dr. Joseph Varghese, who worked alongside him since 1992 at Chest & Sleep Medicine Consultants in Flint. He said Rao made a difference for countless patients struggling with sleep apnea and difficulty breathing in the Genesee County area.

Medical practice partners Dr. John Youssef and Dr. Peter Sabbagh say Rao's mentorship is what they'll remember most, along with the way he cared for his patients.

"Dr. Rao was a big mentor. I started here in January 2020 and was fairly new out of training and he showed me how to not only be a good doctor, but how to be more personal to patients and staff," said Sabbagh.

Youssef said he worked alongside Rao for more than 10 years after completing his fellowship.

"A lot of people talk about how Dr. Rao was a leader in the community," Youssef said. "He was a chairman of medicine and he did a lot of work for the community that not a lot of people may know about."

Rao practiced medicine at Hurley Medical Center and McLaren Flint Hospital, where he served as a chairman and board member for several committees throughout the state and on the national level.

His independent practice, Chest & Sleep Medicine Consultants, is where Varghese said they will feel a tremendous void.

"Dr. Rao and I started our own group in 2007 and now we have six other partners, and he has been our leader and mentor and has given us guidance and direction," Varghese said. "He has been an important part of our group and we definitely will feel his loss and absence for sure."

Rao is survived by his wife of 45 years, two children, two grandchildren, his mother and many other relatives.

Visitation will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 W. Hill Road in Mundy Township.