Flint area named among 150 Best Places to Live and Best Places to Retire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A study by U.S. News and World Report ranked the Flint area among the 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. and Best Places to Retire.
Flint and Genesee County ranked as 131st best place to live and 111th best place to retire in the country. The area also ranked sixth best in Michigan, but also 24th among the Most Dangerous Places.
“It is a positive thing for our city to have made the list," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. "It reflects what we've known all along: Flint is among the greatest cities in the world. I am very proud to live here and to have U.S. News acknowledge our great city."
U.S. News and World Report ranked towns based on desirability, value, job market and quality of life. The study noted Flint's Cultural Center campus, walking trails and summer festivals as contributing to the quality of life.
The study also noted that Flint's cost of living and median home sale price remain well below the national averages. The average house sold in the Flint area was $142,700 while the national average is over $315,000.
Groceries and health care costs in the Flint area are on par with national averages.