Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of around 15
degree below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph tonight
are expected to weaken to around 10 to 15 mph by daybreak
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Flint ARPA community grant for eligible nonprofits and businesses

  • Updated
  • 0

Eligible groups -- those who provide services in the areas of housing, blight elimination, public health and economic development.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The city of Flint wants to help eligible nonprofits and businesses sign up for its ARPA community grant application program.

This is the first time community members have access to the funding. The city hosted a webinar on Thursday for prospective applicants.

About $15.6 million of the city of Flint’s nearly $95 million in federal pandemic relief money is up for grabs. Groups that provide services in housing, blight elimination, public health and economic development are eligible for funding.

Just over $8.1 million of the funding will go towards housing and blight elimination alone.

Eligible projects must have a timeline, feasibility study and align with goals of the nonprofit or business.

Flint's Community Advisory Committee will review applications and recommend their decisions to the Mayor's Office and then Flint City Council will have the final say.

The application is due at the end of March and is available on the city of Flint website.

