Flint art collection to be showcased at the Flint Public Library

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Kicking off Black History Month, the Flint Public Library hosts an African-American Art Legacy and Literacy Class.
The class is also showcasing fine artwork from a Mid-Michigan art collection.
Proud to be from the city of Flint Anthony and Davida Artis have collected African-American art since the early 2000s with one mission in mind: educate all people to be moved and inspired.
"It's an old saying that if you don't know where you come from, how can you know where you're going and so we believe that history does repeat itself and our history is just as vital as others," said Anthony Artis of the Anthony & Davida Artis Collection of African-American Fine Art.
The history and culture of African-Americans is not in a league of its own - it's a vital part of American history.
The Artises' mission for the collection to share the legacy of Black artists through education.
"We have light bulbs going on all through the class because we're learning history and we're also relating to our past," said Davida Artis. "It's not just the artwork, it's about the artist and their history and the struggles that they had as African-American artists. Some of them weren't even able to go to a museum that their art may have been in because they were Black."
Their mission began in 2009 when Mr. Artis realized both the educational and rich history of African American fine art.
"So once I realized the financial end of art it began to not only help us but we wanted people to know that you too can be a collector," Anthony Artis said. "This is the kind of thing that can change your life and not just for the financial part but for the beauty and the aesthetic and just learning its history - it'll give and it'll keep giving."
But much like in all areas - historical African-American artists had to break through racial barriers while pursuing the dream of art.
A reason why the Artises say that the appreciation of art is especially important today.
"Art is like sports; it brings different races together," said Anthony Artis.
The African-American Art Legacy and Literacy Class will continue throughout the year on the first Wednesday of every month from 4 to 6 p.m.