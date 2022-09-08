Flint asks for state election help after clerk's retirement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced plans to retire Wednesday evening, leaving the city without its top elections official about five weeks before the pivotal Nov. 8 election.

Brown's retirement is effective Sept. 30, which is fewer than 40 days before the elections. She announced her intention to retire during the Flint City Council meeting on Wednesday evening.

“We thank [Inez Brown] for her years of service, dedication and commitment to this community,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We can’t say enough about the great work that she has performed over her career, and we congratulate her on the announcement of her retirement.”

He said the Flint City Council must vote on a successor for the clerk's position because there is no automatic transfer of authority.

Due to the short timeframe before the Nov. 8 election, Neeley asked for help from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's administration with carrying out the voting process in Flint.

“We want residents to be assured that this administrative office is going to do everything in its power, though this is a council-appointed position, to make sure that we have the necessary tools and resources moving forward,” Neeley said. “We’re asking for assistance, up to oversight, making sure this process and this transition is smooth for this upcoming election.”

He said Benson will be in Flint on Sept. 28 to discuss the process for appointing a new clerk and determine what assistance the city will need to carry out the Nov. 8 election.

“We want to make sure there’s no question about the process of voting here inside the City of Flint and so that’s why we’re taking these fast steps right now,” Neeley said.