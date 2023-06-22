Flint Bishop Airport prepares for updates across the terminal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Bishop Airport has gone through some renovation projects in the last 30 years, and now they are looking to complete a few more projects.
In the 1990s, the airport built a new passenger terminal, which has since been expanded. 30 years later, Flint Bishop Airport is getting ready to do some updates to the terminal.
"We have to evolve," says Director of Marketing, Public Relations, and Air Service Development, Autumn MacClaren. "The traveler experience evolves and we want to make sure that passenger experience is top-notch here."
MacClaren adds that the Airport needed some upgrades, which includes one of the first things that travelers see when they walk through the doors.
She says that the "infamous" carpet is going through a design phase right now. The same carpet that had a modern design in the 90s, is in need of replacing.
The design of the carpet is much more than random squiggles. Looking closely at the carpet, the design contains the architect's signature, a runway, a squiggly blue line for the Flint River, and the airfoils on the side of the building.
The design for the new carpet will include a story MacClaren adds.
"We want when you land here to feel like you are in Michigan and you are in Flint," says MacClaren. "The beautiful landscape surrounding us and the lakes, we want that to be represented in the carpet."
The design still hasn't been picked out yet, but the new flooring project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The restaurant at the front of the airport received a "facelift" as MacClaren describes.
Some of the other upgrades at the Airport include a new food vendor, which will provide healthier food options, more travel-friendly options such as upgraded arrival and departure board seen throughout the terminals and the bar in the terminal getting some renovations done.
"It's a great economic engine for our community, too," adds MacClaren. "Businesses rely on good transportation and good air service to get place when they're building their businesses."
As far as getting to and from the airport, Bishop added two fast EV chargers six months ago for electric vehicles, and there are plans to add more. MacClaren adds that with easy access off of I-75 and I-69, the chargers are for any travelers, whether they are flying from Bishop Airport or not.