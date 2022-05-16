Flint changes locks at former St. Agnes Parish and school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The public is being ordered to stay out of a dilapidated former Catholic church and school on Flint's north side.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced that the city changed locks to the abandoned St. Agnes Parish and School buildings at 500 W. Pierson Road last Friday.

That comes over two years after the city issued a Notice of Violation for the property on April 17, 2020.

The Catholic Diocese of Lansing ordered St. Agnes Parish, which was formed in 1928, to merge with St. John Vianney Parish in 2008. That left the St. Agnes property unoccupied.

Charter schools used part of the former St. Agnes School off and on for several years. Regents Academy was the last known tenant at the school before moving to another location in August 2018.

The condition of buildings on the St. Agnes property declined quickly in the years since. The Flint Building and Safety Inspections Division declared the site a “hazard and a nuisance as a dangerous structure and/or structure unfit for human occupancy" in April 2020.

The city says two buildings on the property are slated for demolition while others pose a threat to health and safety.

Urban explorers found a large collection of bottled water side the former church in 2019. A former Regents Academy employee said the water was left behind because it was contaminated and unfit for human consumption.

The Flint City Council approved a deal in 2019 for The House of Esther to buy the St. Agnes property from tax foreclosure for nearly $71,400. However, the full payment never was made, so the organization doesn't own the property.

City officials learned that people were using former St. Agnes buildings after the 2020 violation notice, so the locks were changed last week in hopes of stopping people from entering.

“The property will be relisted for sale and the current occupants will have an opportunity to submit a bid if they choose to,” said Suzanne Wilcox, Flint's director of planning and development.