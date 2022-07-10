Flint children join NFL pros at football camp

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some current and former NFL players and local groups teamed up to host a free football camp for Flint children over the weekend.
The camp was held Saturday at Hamady High School in Mt. Morris Township.
The program was set up to help children learn football skills, go through drills, and build character on the turf. And organizers said about 100 children took part on the field.
Flint native and NFL veteran Brandon Carr said the idea is to help children realize their full potential, and that anything is possible.
"Throughout the course of life and journey just growing up as a Flint kid - just the optimism I grew up with and excitement of one day going bigger and beyond of what I see in front of me. And just going out and achieving those goals."
Carr said it was important to come back to the city and relay the same message.
"Let these kids know 'hey, you have some people in your corner supporting you.' At the same time - go out there and compete and fight for what you want to do and with your life."