Flint city clerk retiring before November election

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new face will be leading the election process in Flint for the Nov. 8 vote.
Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced that she will retire from her post in a few weeks, ahead of the pivotal midterm election.
"Effective September the 30th, I will officially retire as the city clerk of the city of Flint after 25 years of dedicated service," Brown announced to the Flint City Council on Wednesday evening.
The city council appointed Brown as clerk in July 1997. Before that, she worked for the Small Business Administration during former President Bill Clinton's administration.
Brown called on city leaders and the council as a whole to put aside party affiliation and keep strengthening the rule of democracy in Flint.