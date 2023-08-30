Flint City Council Approves ARPA funding for home repairs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council has approved $200,000 for roof repairs at the Court Street Village.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan for home repair projects.
The Flint City Council also has the green light to home repair resolutions for the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department, Metro Community Development and Habitat for Humanity.
The approvals bring the total amount of ARPA expenses approved through resolutions to more than $4 million.
During the session, each ARPA-related item was passed with five votes.