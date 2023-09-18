Flint City Council approves pay increase for city workers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council gathered Monday night for a special meeting called by Mayor Sheldon Neeley to tackle issues he calls "critical" to city business.
One issue approved was a resolution to increase pay by 2% for members of Local 1799.
Council voted to table agenda items that deal with a water repair project, funding for a lead-based paint hazard program and budget allocations for the Shelter of Flint.
This was done because the City of Flint administrator, Clyde Edwards, told council members those projects were taken care of by the Mayor's office.