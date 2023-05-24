Flint City Council approves pay raises for police, firefighters

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Pay raises are on the way for Flint's police and fire departments.
After weeks of delays, the Flint City Council finally approved contracts that raise their hourly pay.
Frustration was mounting as council members continued to move the item on its agenda over the past few weeks. With the green light given earlier this week, the city says entry level positions will get a 50% pay increase.
"The fires, arsons are up quite substantially here in the city of Flint and they're having to fight fire 24 hours a day," said Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins.
With a department that is busy almost around the clock, he was waiting for weeks to raise the pay for the men and women at the Flint Fire Department.
Back in April, the city announced it reached an agreement with all collective bargaining units that would raise the pay of police and fire personnel. However, the Flint City Council had to ratify the contract for the wage hikes to take effect.
That approval finally came Monday night.
"It's going to improve, because the first-year firefighters were only making $10 an hour. And as we know, you can make that and much more at McDonald's," Wiggins said. "And these men and women are risking their lives. Going in and out of fires scenes is 1,500 degrees."
Under the new agreement, the city says entry-level firefighters will go from the current starting pay of $10.10 per hour -- Michigan's minimum wage -- to $15 an hour.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green previously said starting pay for entry-level officers is $19.53 an hour now. That will rise by more than $1 per hour with the wage increases.
There are also increases for current staff members and signing bonuses.
"Since 2005, fire hasn't or police hasn't had an increase on the entry levels. We made that happen," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
He is optimistic that this increase will help to attract new recruits to the Vehicle City.
"You know, we talked about fire and police getting a 50% increase upon arrival. So this really speaks to how we need to move our city forward to be able to get good qualified candidates, just not warm bodies in these positions," Neeley said.
Right now there are 63 firefighters in the Flint Fire Department. Wiggins said there's room for at least 20 more.
With new trucks on the way and now salaries going up, he's hopeful that he'll be able to fill those open positions.
"Hopefully with the $15 an hour increase that we'll be able to bring the levels up," Wiggins said. "When you bring the levels up, then the overtime goes down."
Officials say the wage increases will take effect immediately for both departments.