Flint City Council Members, residents file lawsuit against Mayor Sheldon Neeley

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Flint City Council Members and four residents are taking Mayor Sheldon Neeley's ARPA Advisory Committee to court.
The group says they filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint and Mayor Neeley in Genesee County Court Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor Neeley set up the advisory committee to develop plans for how to spend the city's $94 million in federal COVID-19 relief.
The plaintiffs say the City of Flint did two things wrong when establishing the committee. Joseph Cannizzo Jr. from the Lento Law Group says the City Charter failed to properly set up a multi-member body without a resolution or an ordinance. Cannizzo also mentioned that the members appointed to the ARPA Committee and that they require approval from the Flint City Council.
The lawsuit asks the court to end the committee or require Neeley to seek council approval for them to continue meeting.
Mayor Neeley has not commented on the lawsuit.