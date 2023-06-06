Flint City Council misses deadline to approve budget

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council missed the deadline to approve its new budget.
The Flint City Charter required the budget to be approved by Monday, but the council ran out of time before getting to their budget talks during Monday night's meeting. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley proposed a general fund budget of $66.6 million. He touted the financial stability that his spending plan would provide.
The 2022 city budget was approved without any changes. Council member Eric Mays expects that the budget will be approved at a special meeting held Thurs., June 8 at 5:30 p.m., at the Dome Auditorium on Flint City Hall.