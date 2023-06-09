Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder resigning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder announced that she is resigning from the council effective July 1.
The announcement came during Thursday night's Flint City Council meeting to approve the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.
Herkenroder pointed to personal health issues that needed to be addressed.
A recall petition was recently filed against Herkenroder after she didn't attend a special meeting in May to look at funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
A process to fill Herkenroder's seat representing the Seventh Ward will begin soon. The Flint City Charter says that applicants need to be accepted before a primary election is held to fill the missing seat.