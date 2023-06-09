 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder resigning

During the special city council meeting on Thursday, Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder announced her resignation effective July 1

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder announced that she is resigning from the council effective July 1.

The announcement came during Thursday night's Flint City Council meeting to approve the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.

Herkenroder pointed to personal health issues that needed to be addressed.

A recall petition was recently filed against Herkenroder after she didn't attend a special meeting in May to look at funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

A process to fill Herkenroder's seat representing the Seventh Ward will begin soon. The Flint City Charter says that applicants need to be accepted before a primary election is held to fill the missing seat.

