Flint City Council selects new member to represent the Seventh Ward

  • Updated
  • 0
At least half dozen write-in candidates for Flint City Council

Flint City Council has selected a new council member to represent the Seventh Ward.

Candice Mushatt will take the council seat made vacant when former president Allie Herkenroder stepped down.

During the council meeting, Mushatt says she is a woman of integrity and that she is loyal to her community.

The Flint City Council had a deadline for the end of the month, or 30 days after Herkenroder stepped down.

Mushatt will serve on the city council until a special election can be held.

