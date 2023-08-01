Flint City Council votes to suspend Eric Mays from meetings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council voted Monday evening to suspend First Ward Councilman Eric Mays for the month of August.

He is accused of behaving poorly during council meetings in July. Council members voted 5-2 on the resolution to prohibit Mays from attending meetings during his suspension, which lasts until Sept. 1.





The resolution against Mays says he violated several orders from the chairperson during a July 10 Special Affairs Committee meeting. A majority of the council then voted to kick Mays out of the meeting.

However, the resolution states that he shouted profanities at council members, failed to leave for over a minute, stopped several times on his way out and continued shouting at his colleagues.

A different resolution called for Fourth Ward Councilwoman Judy Priestley and Ninth Ward Councilwoman Eva Worthing to be suspended through Sept. 1. It was unclear Tuesday morning whether council members voted on that resolution.

The resolution against Priestley and Worthing says Worthing "instigated a physical altercation" with Sixth Ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns during a July 19 Finance Committee meeting.

It was the second alleged incident when Worthing "stood from her seat and confronted Councilwoman Burns in a threatening manner." Priestley, who was chairwoman during the Finance Committee meeting, is accused of failing to stop Worthing from escalating the confrontation.