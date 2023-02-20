Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy hosts first town hall meeting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - First-term Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy is hosting his first town hall meeting Monday night at Foss Avenue Baptist Church.
Murphy is planning to update residents on projects that are going on in the ward and inspire his constituents to get involved with improving the community.
"It's got so many beautiful things going on in the Third Ward and there are so many opportunities," he said.
The Third Ward covers the most land in Flint it runs from Carpenter Road south to Hamilton Avenue and Branch Road west to Martin Luther King Avenue.
Murphy wants to inspire his ward's 9,000 residents to seize the opportunities that are available to help renew the Third Ward. He believes blight is the ward's biggest issue and will be the main focus of the Monday night town hall.
Murphy said one person can make a difference and it starts with each individual household.