Flint city councilman's ARPA request form missing key details, official says

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some confusion remains over how city of Flint residents can apply for federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The controversy started with a form Councilman Eric Mays was promoting online for people to sign up for ARPA funds. The city said his document was not the official form.
The form Mays promoted is the same document that the Flint City Council provided for residents during a series of community input sessions earlier this year.
Mays said the form is the first step for people and organizations hoping to tap into the ARPA funds. More than a dozen of these forms have been reviewed by the city's hired compliance firm, Ernst and Young.
A representative from the firm did not return a message seeking comment about the situation Friday.
There is a 900-page binder spelling out rules, regulations and compliance requirements about applying for the ARPA dollars.
Flint Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan said there is no rule that says the council can't have an application form, but he said the document that is currently in circulation is missing some necessary details.
Widigan said the form should include the applicant's tax returns receive federal grant dollars at the very minimum.
Flint received $94.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. According to a news release from the city just over $21.6 million has been allocated so far this year.
Another $9 million is pending before the Flint City Council and $69.5 million has yet to be allocated. All of the money must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, or it will be forfeited.