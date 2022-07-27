Flint city employee unions sign first labor contracts in a decade

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The two largest unions representing Flint municipal employees reached their first labor contracts with the city in over a decade.
AFSCME Local 1600 and 1799 agreed to contracts with the city and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley signed them on Wednesday.
"I’m proud to be able to support hardworking women and men, prioritizing their needs so they can focus on the needs of our community," he said.
A state-appointed emergency manager in charge of Flint's day-to-day operations imposed the last contracts, which remained in effect until June of 2016. City workers have waited since then to begin bargaining for a new labor contract.
AFSCME Local 1600 President Sam Muma said the previous imposed contract "shattered us" and cost workers a lot. He praised the new contract as "very fair."
AFSCME Local 1799 President Don Lewis said his members also are "excited" to move forward with a new contract.