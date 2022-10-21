Flint clerk shows off machines that help visually impaired voters

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While ballots are meant to be streamlined and keep the voting process simple, filling in those boxes completely is no easy task for some people.
An event at the Hasselbring Senior Center in Flint on Friday showcased voter assist terminals meant to help the visually impaired cast their ballot. The terminals can also help those who face a number of barriers when voting.
"I think the machine helps us," said Sheila Fulmore, president of the Flint and Genesee Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. "Even if you are having problems standing or you need assistance, you should be able to use that machine. It's made available not just for the visually impaired."
She also compared the voting machine to the freedom one gets when earning their driver's license. Voters can cast ballots with total privacy rather than having someone else read them the ballot.