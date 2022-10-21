 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the south with
gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 6 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Flint clerk shows off machines that help visually impaired voters

The Flint City Clerk's Office showed off new voter assist terminals that help people with visual impairments cast a ballot on Election Day.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While ballots are meant to be streamlined and keep the voting process simple, filling in those boxes completely is no easy task for some people.

An event at the Hasselbring Senior Center in Flint on Friday showcased voter assist terminals meant to help the visually impaired cast their ballot. The terminals can also help those who face a number of barriers when voting.

"I think the machine helps us," said Sheila Fulmore, president of the Flint and Genesee Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. "Even if you are having problems standing or you need assistance, you should be able to use that machine. It's made available not just for the visually impaired."

She also compared the voting machine to the freedom one gets when earning their driver's license. Voters can cast ballots with total privacy rather than having someone else read them the ballot.

