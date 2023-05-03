Flint community mourns death of Sheila Miller-Graham

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint community is mourning the passing of Sheila Miller-Graham.
The Flint native was well-known for founding and running Creative Expressions Dance Studio since 1982. Miller-Graham taught thousands of children in the city the art of dance while helping them build confidence and positive self-esteem.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley provided 66-year-old Miller-Graham with a key to the city last year.
"Sheila was a beacon of light, a mentor and an advocate for many children in Flint," Neeley said in a statement Tuesday. "She leaves as her legacy a love for dance, compassion for youth, and commitment to the Flint community."
Funeral arrangements were pending for Miller-Graham on Wednesday.