Flint community mourns death of Sheila Miller-Graham

Sheila Miller-Graham, who operated Creative Expressions Dance Studio in Flint since 1982, died last week.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint community is mourning the passing of Sheila Miller-Graham.

The Flint native was well-known for founding and running Creative Expressions Dance Studio since 1982. Miller-Graham taught thousands of children in the city the art of dance while helping them build confidence and positive self-esteem.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley provided 66-year-old Miller-Graham with a key to the city last year.

"Sheila was a beacon of light, a mentor and an advocate for many children in Flint," Neeley said in a statement Tuesday. "She leaves as her legacy a love for dance, compassion for youth, and commitment to the Flint community."

Funeral arrangements were pending for Miller-Graham on Wednesday.

