Flint community mourns the death of Koegel Meats chief executive

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint area is remembering the life and legacy of Albert Koegel.
Koegel passed away peacefully at his home last week surrounded by family at 96 years old.
He was the CEO of Koegel Meats for decades and continued working there unitl he was 90 years old. His father started the business in 1916.
Koegel was very active in the Flint community, working with organizations like the Flint Children's Museum, the Flint Institute of Music and many other institutions.
Funeral services for Koegel were scheduled for Friday.