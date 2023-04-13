Flint Community Schools' clear backpack policy survey received a lack of participation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – It's been over a month since Flint Community Schools asked students, parents, and staff to take a survey for their input on a proposal that would require its students to carry clear backpacks.
The survey closed on March 14th - with an overall lack of participation from the district that has over 2,500 students.
A total of 173 people in the district responded to the policy survey; 53 staff, 74 parents, and 16 students.
The president of the board, Michael Clack said that there were many factors contributing to why students may not have participated.
"Maybe we can bring it back up for next school year,” said Clark. “Maybe we can look into giving the backpacks away with back to school supplies in them and giving parents the option to use them.”
President Clack also said it is best to move on from the policy for now, and focus on other issues to move the district forward.