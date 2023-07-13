Flint Community Schools outlines plan to renovate Brownell STEM Academy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools is outlining the plan to renovate Brownell STEM Academy, as construction is expected to start in March.
When renovations begin, Brownell students will be temporarily relocated to the newly renovated Holmes STEM Academy to finish the school year.
The district says that renovations at Brownell include roof replacement, a new secured entry, HVAC upgrades and fire protection improvements.
Students at Homes STEM Academy will be learning at Southwestern Classical Academy this upcoming school year while renovations are underway in that school building.