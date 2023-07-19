Flint council members suing Mayor Neeley over ARPA committee

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Flint City Council members and four residents are taking their campaign against Mayor Sheldon Neeley's ARPA Advisory Committee to court.
Councilwoman Tonya Burns, Councilman Eric Mays and four unnamed residents announced a lawsuit will be filed Wednesday afternoon in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a ruling that invalidates the committee as illegal.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim Neeley established the committee without following the proper protocol of obtaining a measure from the Flint City Council allowing it and appointing members without approval from council members.
Neeley set up the ARPA Advisory Committee to develop plans for how to spend part of Flint's $94 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed as an economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plaintiffs claim that ARPA committee meetings are not subject to the Open Meetings Act and its deliberations are conducted in public. They will ask the court to end the committee or require Neeley to seek council approval for it to continue meeting.
A press conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. to explain the lawsuit in more details.