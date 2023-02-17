Flint crews repair 'car-sized' sinkhole on city's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than snow and ice creased dangerous driving conditions on Flint's east side Thursday night.
A major sinkhole opened at the intersection of Wyoming and Iowa streets during the evening hours. Neighbors say the sinkhole was growing by the hour, so they grabbed some discarded tires to block off the area.
"I reported it last night. I was concerned about people driving," said David Henry, who lives nearby. "It was pretty big, about the size of small car. I’m glad they got to it pretty fast."
The sinkhole is located in a residential area, so there isn't a lot of traffic passing through the intersection on a normal day. But the sinkhole was tough to see for drivers, according to the neighbors.
The Flint Water Department came early Friday morning to make repairs and get the area safe again. Officials could not say whether a water main break or a weather-related issue caused the sinkhole.