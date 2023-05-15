Flint executive order prohibits public access to employee parking garage

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued the executive order Friday May 12, 2023 prohibiting public access to the city's employee parking garage.
Mayor Neeley said the current state of our society is one of the main driving forces behind the new policy.
"The climate in America. People are angry and frustrated and sometimes they have misdirected anger."
Neeley said he and members of city council have had credible threats against them and this is a proactive policy. The Mayor said all unauthorized persons in the parking garage will be arrested.
The city is also upgrading the elevators at city hall to restrict access to the parking garage, except for employees with a key pass.