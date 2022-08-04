Flint family left homeless after house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family was devastated Wednesday after their home caught fire, which destroyed all of their belongings.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Miami Lane, which is near the intersection of Pierson and Fleming roads on Flint's north side.
The Flint Fire Department was busy responding to dozens of thunderstorm-related calls across the city when the house fire was reported.
Joslyn Shaw was inside the home with her 1-year-old son, mom and step-dad when they heard a loud boom. They looked out the window and saw the entire garage engulfed in flames.
"We were pretty much sitting around talking and we heard a big boom," Shaw said. "Looked out the window and it was just big flames. I went and told my mom and my step-dad and we all ran outside."
The entire family, including their dog, was able to make it out safely. But the damage was so extensive that they lost everything and don't have insurance.
The Flint Fire Department will continue investigating what caused the fire.