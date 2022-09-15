FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family surrounded by blight feels forgotten.
Stephanie Talley worries day and night about the dangers outside her front door.
“I tell my kids to stay away all the time,” said Talley. “I am very worried they are going to fall in and I tell them to stay out of the houses.”
She lives across the street from several vacant houses and two others that have burned to the ground with dangerous open foundations exposed. Blight is nothing new for the mother of five.
“It’s normal around here," Talley said. "It’s sad.”
Her teenage son grew up on the block. He has dreams of moving away.
“A lot of stuff on the east side, it’s dangerous. But there’s nothing we can do,” said Keyton Talley. “When I get older, I don’t want to stay here. I want to live in a nice place so my kids can go out and I don’t have to worry about them.”
According to the Flint Property Portal, the properties on Dakota Street belong to the Genesee County Land Bank. Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office said the land bank has the responsibility to maintain its properties.
Neeley is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday to share plans to eliminate blight in the city of Flint.