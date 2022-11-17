 Skip to main content
...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW AFFECTING SHIAWASSEE AND GENESEE COUNTIES
DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE...

HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility
to near a quarter of a mile. Temperatures at or below freezing also
allow roads to become snow covered with a quick inch of accumulation
on unpaved surfaces.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 432 PM EST, the area of heavy snow was
along and west of a line from Henderson to Corunna to near Bancroft
and moving east at 35 MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
New Lothrop and Lennon around 445 PM EST.
Fenton, Flushing, Swartz Creek and Montrose around 455 PM EST.
Lake Fenton around 500 PM EST.
Flint, Grand Blanc and Crossroads Village around 505 PM EST.
Clio, Burton, Mount Morris and Beecher around 510 PM EST.
Davison and Goodrich around 515 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 106 and 133.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-69 between mile markers 115 and 148.
US-23 between mile markers 78 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution when traveling into or through
areas of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially
slick roads may lead to accidents.

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 262DEG 32KT 4311 8418 4300 8409 4283 8404

Flint fire chief leaves position, former chief to step in

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint fire chief leaves position, former chief to step in

Theron Wiggins, left, will be the interim Flint fire chief after Raymond Barton, right, left the position suddenly on Thursday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is no longer in his position.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office issued a statement Thursday evening, saying Barton no longer is leading the Flint Fire Department. The change in leadership is effective immediately, but no reason was announced.

"As this administration transitions into its second term, we are making changes to continue to move our great city forward," Flint city administration said in a statement Thursday evening.

Retired Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins has been appointed interim chief of the Flint Fire Department in Barton's absence. Wiggins worked more than 25 years with the Flint Fire Department, including six years as chief.

