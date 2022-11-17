Flint fire chief leaves position, former chief to step in

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is no longer in his position.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office issued a statement Thursday evening, saying Barton no longer is leading the Flint Fire Department. The change in leadership is effective immediately, but no reason was announced.
"As this administration transitions into its second term, we are making changes to continue to move our great city forward," Flint city administration said in a statement Thursday evening.
Retired Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins has been appointed interim chief of the Flint Fire Department in Barton's absence. Wiggins worked more than 25 years with the Flint Fire Department, including six years as chief.