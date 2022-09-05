Flint fire chief says nobody found inside collapsed building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside.
Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Kwame Hogan said the building had been vacant for a couple years before Monday's incident.
He said witnesses reported seeing people inside trying to get scrap metal when a wall collapsed on top of them. Lorick said she heard voices calling for help from inside the building after the collapse.
Members of the Michigan Task Force1 Urban Search and Rescue team arrived on scene Monday evening. After an exhaustive search, nobody was found under the rubble.
"Team came in and they didn't find anything," said Battalion Chief Kwame Hogan. "They used all the technical equipment they could to search. They used cameras, they used dogs, they used human manpower and they couldn't find anything."
The intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue will remain closed while authorities continue working at the scene.