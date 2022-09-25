 Skip to main content
Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side

  • Updated
  • 0

Flint, Mich.  (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battled another suspicious fire on the city’s east side Friday afternoon.

A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber.

“It’s really scary,” Weber said. “I heard the sirens. By the time I stepped outside to see what was going on, the house was fully engulfed.”

Sources say there have been a rash of fires in the neighborhood off Dort Highway near Missouri Avenue over the past few months. Most fires are set in abandoned and blighted houses, including ones owned by the Genesee County Land Bank.

“We’ve seen a lot of these,” said longtime Flint resident Tammy Dana. “They need to be torn down instead of sitting vacant for years.”

Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire

Her grandmother’s old home was torched as well. It’s now owned by the land bank.

“This is problem in the city of Flint and they need to take care of it,” Dana said.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby occupied home.  The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

