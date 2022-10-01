 Skip to main content
Flint fire crews battle blaze at vacant commercial building

  • Updated
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A vacant commercial building went up in flames, sending a huge cloud of dark smoke into the sky.   

Flint fire crews got the first call around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene at 3101 N. Saginaw St., they discovered flames on the top floor.

Soon after, the building was fully engulfed and unsafe to enter.

"Due to conditions of the building, several walls already started to lean, so it wasn’t safe to put anyone inside," said Battalion Chief Mark Kovach.

The building had been vacant for years and had no utilities connected, making the fire suspicious.

"We didn't have any witnesses say if they saw anyone inside and no utilities hooked up to building," said Kovach. "We can’t explain how it could have started, so an investigator will look into it." 

According to the Flint property portal, the building is owned by the Genesee County Land Bank.

