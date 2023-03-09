 Skip to main content
Interim fire chief Theron Wiggins requested multiple fire trucks for the department during Wednesday's city council meeting.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Flint Fire Department requested multiple fire trucks for the department at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Interim fire chief Theron Wiggins said that the department needed about five to six new trucks. The one truck requested is new and would cost $750,000.

Wiggins said that some existing trucks had been driven over 175,000 miles and that they were rusting when asked about the age of the trucks.

“We got a violation from OSHA because they were rusted out and we put stop signs in the bottom so their feet wouldn’t fall out the bottom,” said Wiggins.

OSHA is in reference to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Under the OSHA law, employers are responsible for providing a safe and healthful workplace for their workers.

“We got busted by OSHA so we had to take them completely out of service,” said Wiggins.

The chief said that the department is struggling with strafing, but does not have a shortage of drivers if the funding is approved.

