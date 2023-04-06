Flint Firebirds and Crim Fitness Foundation raise over $27,000 for CANUSA games

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Firebirds and the Crim Fitness Foundation partnered together for the first time last month to raise funds for the CANUSA Games.
Fundraising at the Firebird’s St. Patrick’s Day game on March 17 v. Hamilton, Ont. Bulldogs raised a total of over $27,000.
The funds from the 50/50 raffle and the auction of a custom Firebirds St. Patrick’s Day-themed jersey will benefit local athletes in the community participating in the CANUSA and Flint Olympian games.
The CANUSA Games bring youth athletes from both cities to one place to compete against each other in different sports; Flint and Hamilton are considered sister cities.
The games demonstrate the practicality of a community approach to international goodwill. This year’s games will be the 65th year of the friendly mission.
Brandon Morgan, director of external relations for the Crim Fitness Foundation said that they couldn’t be more grateful for the partnership and generosity of the Flint Firebirds.
“The more than $27,000 raised at the Firebirds St. Patrick’s Day game will directly benefit Flint and Genesee County youth athletes participating in this year’s CANUSA Games in Hamilton, Ontario,” said Morgan.
President of the Flint Firebirds, Jeremy Torrey, said they are proud to have partnered with the Crim Fitness Foundation and to have the ability to expand their support to the youth athletes.
“The Flint Firebirds Foundation has been a long time supporter of the CANUSA Games youth hockey program,” said Torrey. “We are pleased to be able to expand that support to additional sports.”
The CANUSA Games will be held in Hamilton from Aug. 11 through Aug. 13. More information about the games are on the CANUSA Games website.