Flint firefighter dies in the line of duty

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died in the line of duty Saturday afternoon.
The death came after Flint fire crews responded to a vacant trailer on fire just before 2 p.m. in the Elms Mobile Home Park in the 2800 block of South Dort Highway. The trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Multiple sources say the firefighter collapsed on the scene. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Flint Fire Department did not immediately identify the firefighter or disclose other details about the cause of death. Authorities were working to notify the firefighter's family of his death.
The Flint Police Department, Flint Fire Department, Michigan State Police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating how the fire started.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley ordered all flags at City Hall to fly at half-staff in the firefighter's honor.
"This is a tremendous loss for the Flint Fire Department and the entire city of Flint," he said. "I ask the Flint community to join us in lifting the family in prayer during this difficult time."