Flint firefighter disciplined after deadly Pulaski Street fire says he didn't lie

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint firefighter accused of lying about the search of a burning home where two boys died on Pulaski Street says the fire chief's report contains a number of lies.
The firefighter, who didn't want to use his name, was one of two Flint Fire Department members disciplined after the deadly fire. He talked about the incident for the first time on Friday.
The firefighter still is troubled that he and another firefighter did not find the two boys on the first search of the home, but he said the way they are being portrayed -- mainly through Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton's report -- is inaccurate.
"It's the worst feeling in the world," the firefighter said after learning that Lamar Mitchell and Zyaire Mitchell were found on the second floor of the Pulaski Street home on the morning of May 28.
The firefighter was the first one on the scene, making him the command officer who would normally stay outside and direct fire crews. But 911 audio indicates he believed someone could be inside.
"Battalion from 61, we got a car in the driveway. I'm going to pass command. We are going to get inside and do a quick primary," the firefighter can be heard saying on the radio.
The firefighter said the flames were mostly out when they entered the home, but it was full of smoke and difficult to see. Fire crews didn't find anyone on the first floor, so they went upstairs and checked the second floor.
"Primary second floor is negative," someone could be heard saying about the second-floor search.
The two boys eventually were found in a small bedroom on the second floor.
Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton's internal investigation on the fire concluded that the two firefighters made false reports, including searching the bedroom where the boys were found.
But the firefighter said they didn't make inaccurate statements.
"We are not lying, because we did search the bedroom but did not realize that there was a smaller room attached to it," he said.
The boys were in that smaller room.
The firefighter said Barton's report indicates the firefighters called off a second sweep of the second floor. He said that's not true and radio traffic indicates someone requested a secondary search before the two boys were found.
"We get a secondary on the second floor," a person can be heard saying in a radio transmission.
"The chief's report was poorly handled," the firefighter said. "Things are made up. There are terms we don't even use. People are taking it as the absolute truth when there are a number of inaccuracies and downright lies."
He said the fire continues weighing on him six months later.
"There is not an hour of the day that goes by where I don't think about that fire and those children," the firefighter said. "But the way it was handled by the city administration is just disgusting."
Barton did not return a message seeking comment about the firefighter's claims on Friday.