Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for actions at deadly fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One Flint firefighter has resigned and another faced unspecified discipline for their actions at the scene of a deadly fire on West Pulaski Avenue last May.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton confirmed on Wednesday that one firefighter submitted his resignation, effective July 25. The other firefighter has been disciplined, but Barton did not say what punishment they faced.

Barton said the investigation now is closed unless authorities learn of new information.

"I do want to assure the City of Flint that there is no compromise when it comes to protecting this community," Barton said. "My expectation is that every one of our firefighters will perform their duties at the highest level at all times. This department will not settle for anything less."

The May 28 fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue claimed the lives of brothers 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell. They were found in the upstairs of the residence, but not during firefighters' initial search.

Ambulances rushed the brothers to an area hospital, where they died days later.

Investigators concluded that the fire started with faulty wiring in a main floor living room. Fire officials did not find any working smoke detectors in the home.

Barton confirmed in June that two firefighters were suspended with pay while investigators looked into their actions at the scene. He has not identified the firefighters or commented on any specific allegations against them.

"The safety and security of our residents is paramount and must not be compromised. Period," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. "We demand that our firefighters protect and serve our citizens; therefore, we must have the highest standards for their performance and zero tolerance for those who don’t meet expectations."