Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night.
The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
The heat was so intense that it could be felt across the street. Firefighters tried to enter the building, but there were forced back outside before much of the building collapsed.
Traffic had to be rerouted while firefighters battled the blaze.
There was no word Saturday night about how the fire started.